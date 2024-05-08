Paul Heyman shares cryptic message; hints at differences with Solo Sikoa after WWE Backlash

Paul Heyman has sent an interesting message where he seems to be hinting at differences with Solo Sikoa following the events of WWE Backlash: France.

Amid Roman Reigns' absence since WrestleMania 40, where he lost his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes, Sikoa has stepped up to lead The Bloodline. However, his tactics have been questionable as he first kicked out Jimmy Uso from the stable and then recruited Tama Tonga.

Furthermore, at WWE Backlash 2024, another new member of The Bloodline, Tanga Loa, was introduced, who helped his brother Tonga and Sikoa defeat Randy Orton and Kevin Owens in a Street Fight. Though Paul Heyman has stuck around with Solo Sikoa, the equation between them seems strained at best.

Now, The Wiseman has taken to his Instagram stories to tease further dissension. Heyman shared a post about how he managed a pair of "rogue" Samoans, Samu and Fatu, back at WrestleWar 1989. He then went on to seemingly compare them to the current Bloodline.

Heyman was a part of WCW from 1988-1993, where he performed a variety of on-screen roles, including that of a ring announcer and commentator.

Sam Roberts on why Paul Heyman can't leave The Bloodline in WWE

On a recent episode of his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts explained why it was unlikely Paul Heyman would ever part ways with The Bloodline. The WWE personality explained that Heyman didn't have many allies outside the stable and that it could be quite hard for him to find people who could put their faith in him.

"Paul Heyman knew every move that was being made and Paul Heyman no longer knows the moves that are being made, and no longer understands the objectives to the moves that are being made, which is a dangerous spot because Paul Heyman also can't leave The Bloodline because he's a survivor. You know, this is a guy who has made his living in the business, his reputation, the whole character is based around the idea that he is a survivor. And he's put everything on The Bloodline and Roman Reigns. And with Roman Reigns nowhere to be found, he doesn't have any allies outside of The Bloodline and Solo knows this and so do those Tongans, who have Solo's back," he said.

It'll be interesting to see if the differences between Heyman and Solo Sikoa escalate further and lead to his potential ouster from The Bloodline.

