Paul Heyman shares four-word message ahead of WWE SmackDown

The Bloodline's Paul Heyman has delivered a four-word message ahead of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown.

This week's episode of SmackDown airs live from the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana. LA Knight will be in action against Jimmy Uso in a singles match. The Megastar battled Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel but came up short after interference from The Bloodline.

The Enforcer of The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa, will also be making his return to the blue brand tonight. Solo Sikoa picked up the biggest victory of his career by defeating John Cena at Crown Jewel and will be making his first appearance on the blue brand since the win later tonight on SmackDown.

Ahead of tonight's episode of SmackDown, Paul Heyman took to social media to send a four-word message. Heyman hyped the return of Sikoa, as seen in his post below.

"SOLO. SMACKDOWN. TONIGHT. LIVE!" he posted.

Gunther on if Paul Heyman could manage him in WWE

Intercontinental Champion Gunther recently opened up on whether Paul Heyman could serve as his manager in WWE.

Gunther has been dominant so far on the main roster and recently surpassed The Honky Tonk Man as the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in history. In an exclusive interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, The Ring General was asked if he would be interested in Heyman becoming his advocate down the line.

He stated that he likes how things are going at the moment but added that Paul Heyman possesses a lot of valuable knowledge due to his experience in the industry. The champion also noted that Heyman is one of the biggest personalities in wrestling, and everyone knows who he is.

"I think right now I'm good for how it is. He's one of the biggest personalities in wrestling. Everybody knows how he is and everybody knows who he is. Obviously there's a lot of knowledge, like I've spoken to him a few times, obviously, and the advice he can give or the experiences he can share, they're precious to hear for anybody else involved in our business." [12:19 – 12:50]

The Bloodline has seemingly been falling apart as of late, but the heel faction had a good night at Crown Jewel. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for Solo Sikoa when he makes his return tonight on WWE SmackDown.

