Paul Heyman shares never-before-seen image of Seth Rollins' cash-in attempt at WWE Night of Champions

Paul Heyman shared a brand new image of Seth Rollins' attempted cash-in at the WWE Night of Champions Premium Live Event. The Visionary tried his best to make sure CM Punk didn't dethrone John Cena.

Punk challenged Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship in what was billed as their last-ever match. For the majority of the contest, the champion and the challenger were respectful towards each other before Cena accidentally took out the referee with a shoulder tackle. This allowed Rollins and his crew to cost Punk his opportunity to win the title.

On X, Heyman shared a photo from the Night of Champions Premium Live Event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

"WWE Night of Champions Riyadh, Saudi Arabia," wrote Heyman.

Check out Heyman's post on X:

Bully Ray thinks that Paul Heyman looks uncomfortable in Seth Rollins' faction

Bully Ray made a major claim regarding Paul Heyman's inclusion in Seth Rollins' faction. He believes the WWE Hall of Famer looks uncomfortable being a part of the group.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Ray stated the following:

"I'm watching Heyman. And boy oh boy, did Paul Heyman tell me everything I needed to know last night. Because Paul looked uncomfortable last night. That's the only word that can come to mind. Paul looked like he did not belong out there with them. The forced looks on Paul's face. I know what real Paul Heyman looks like. I know what genuine Heyman looks like, okay? I know what the real life facials are. I also know what his performing facials are."

Heyman and Rollins formed the faction after the former Wiseman betrayed CM Punk and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41. The betrayal allowed Rollins to win a huge Triple Threat Match against two former champions. He then captured the Men's Money in the Bank briefcase and now has the opportunity to win another WWE World Championship.

This past Monday on RAW, Rollins and Heyman confronted Gunther before CM Punk tried getting his hands on The Visionary, only for LA Knight to get some revenge on the man who has tormented him for weeks.

