Paul Heyman shares three major reasons behind accepting the upcoming WWE Hall of Fame induction ahead of WrestleMania XL

Ahead of WWE SmackDown, Paul Heyman revealed three major reasons behind accepting his upcoming Hall of Fame induction in Philadelphia.

'The Wiseman' Paul Heyman has been a crucial figure in WWE after aligning with Roman Reigns. Heyman was a key figure involved in the creation of The Bloodline on Friday Night SmackDown.

Speaking to Bleacher Report's Graham Matthews on WrestleRant, Paul Heyman revealed the reason behind accepting the upcoming induction in Philadelphia after rejecting it initially under the previous regime:

"I accepted the award this year, Number one, because it's in Philadelphia and it's a unique opportunity that we're a few blocks away from the corner of Swanson and Ritner, where the ECW arena's at... Number two, my kids have been nagging me about it for years... and Number three, and perhaps this is the most profound reason, this is the first year that Triple H [Paul Levesque] has chosen the entire class of Hall of Fame, and one of my life's great honors has been witnessing the work that Paul Levesque has done as the Chief Creative Officer in WWE."

The Wiseman heavily praised Triple H and his contributions to the company.

"The shoes the he has to fill, the accomplishments that he has to live up to, and the disruption of the entire industry that he has to follow is a task that no man or woman would ever look at with a reasonable perspective. He has not only lived up to it, but we are in the midst of the hottest run in the history, not just in the WWE but in all of sports entertainment. We're smashing records every quarter, every year, and now every night." (From 20:15 to 22:19)

Paul Heyman revealed how The Bloodline chose a popular WWE star as the next Tribal Chief after Roman Reigns

The Bloodline's story might end in the coming months if Roman Reigns loses the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania in Philadelphia.

The Tribal Chief cannot be The Head of The Table without his prestigious title. However, Paul Heyman recently revealed how The Bloodline has picked Solo Sikoa as their next Tribal Chief whenever Roman Reigns steps down.

It will be interesting to see what role The Tribal Heir will play in Philadelphia.

