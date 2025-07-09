Paul Heyman has showdown with a baby following WWE RAW segment

Paul Heyman had a hilarious showdown with a baby following a recent segment on WWE RAW. The Hall of Famer is currently aligned with Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed on the red brand.

Footage of Heyman having a hilarious interaction with a young fan has surfaced online. The legend approached a baby in the front row and humorously pretended to cry. He continued to mock the child while making his way up the entrance ramp, and you can check out the funny moment in the Instagram post below.

Seth Rollins won the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match and can cash in for a title shot at any moment. The Visionary will be squaring off against LA Knight in a singles match this weekend at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Bron Breakker battled Sami Zayn this past Monday night on WWE RAW and defeated the former Intercontinental Champion with ease. Zayn was brutally attacked by Karrion Kross with a pipe ahead of the match and will be out of action indefinitely.

Bronson Reed was also in action this past Monday night on WWE RAW and lost to Jey Uso via disqualification. The former North American Champion hit Main Event Jey with a Tsunami Splash following the match.

Bill Apter suggests an interesting WWE name as the next Paul Heyman Guy

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter recently pitched an interesting name as the next 'Paul Heyman Guy' on the main roster.

Speaking on WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, the legendary wrestling journalist suggested that Ricky Saints would be a great pick as the next star to join Heyman's faction. Saints will challenge Ethan Page for the NXT North American Championship at Great American Bash this Saturday.

"I just feel that he's [Ricky Saints] such an exceptional talent, but he hasn't caught fire yet. So, if they wanna look at him to go in there [Heyman's group] [...] I think that's where he would catch on fire," Apter said.

It will be interesting to see when Seth Rollins decides to cash in his Money in the Bank contract and if any more WWE Superstars join Paul Heyman's faction on RAW in the weeks ahead.

