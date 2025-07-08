4 reasons Sami Zayn was written off TV on RAW

Sami Zayn picked up an impressive victory at WWE Night of Champions last month but was the victim of a brutal attack last night on RAW. Zayn defeated Karrion Kross at the PLE in Saudi Arabia on June 28 and squared off against Bron Breakker last night on the red brand.

Karrion Kross attacked Zayn with a pipe ahead of the match and beat him down on the entrance ramp. The former Intercontinental Champion still managed to compete following the attack but was quickly defeated by Bron Breakker. It was later announced that the veteran was out indefinitely following Kross's attack.

Listed below are four reasons Sami Zayn was written off WWE television on RAW.

#4. Sami Zayn may have requested time off from WWE

WWE Night Of Champions - Source: Getty

Sami Zayn is one of the most popular stars on the company's roster and can always be relied upon to put on a great match. He has been involved in a rivalry with Seth Rollins' faction on WWE RAW but was written off television during this past Monday's show.

Zayn may have simply requested that the company give him some time off, and the promotion decided to get heat on Karrion Kross to explain his absence. The 40-year-old could return in the coming weeks to get revenge on Kross following his brutal attack on RAW.

#3. The popular star could be dealing with an undisclosed injury

Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty

RAW star Sami Zayn has been determined to capture a world title in WWE, but it has not come to fruition yet. He failed to qualify for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, and his rival, Seth Rollins, went on to capture the briefcase to ensure a future title shot.

Zayn also participated in the King of the Ring Tournament but was eliminated by Randy Orton in the semifinals. The Great Liberator wrestles all the time on WWE television and may have suffered an injury in recent weeks. The promotion may have decided to have Karrion Kross take Zayn out in storyline as a way to give the veteran some time off to heal.

#2. He might move to SmackDown

The company introduced the "Transfer Window" last year to allow stars to switch brands ahead of the WWE Draft. There was a recent report suggesting the company may be planning on having the draft following SummerSlam 2025.

Sami Zayn may not have much else to do on RAW following his rivalry with Karrion Kross, and he could transfer to SmackDown in the coming weeks. The former Bloodline member might also be taking several weeks off and might not return until he is selected by SmackDown during the draft later this year.

#1. Zayn could return as a heel

Karrion Kross had been trying to convince Sami Zayn that he was not a good person and was not capable of becoming World Heavyweight Champion in recent weeks on RAW. Zayn responded by punching Kross in the face on the June 23 edition of the red brand and went on to get the better of The Herald of Doomsday at Night of Champions.

Kross's attack may have caused Sami Zayn to change his outlook on things, and he could return as a heel. The four-time Intercontinental Champion might decide to align with Karrion Kross upon making his comeback and accept his guidance to capture the first world title of his career.

