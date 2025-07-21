Paul Heyman shows he is aware of Roman Reigns' threat

Roman Reigns issued a warning to his former Wiseman, Paul Heyman, ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW. The Hall of Famer recently shared a social media update to reveal he was aware of the threat sent by the OTC.

Ad

After taking out Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed on his return to television programming last week, the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is all set to show up on RAW tonight, and seemingly set up a SummerSlam program. Heading into the show, Reigns took to social media to call out his former Wiseman for a face-off later tonight on the red brand.

The Oracle took to his Instagram stories to share the threat posed by Roman Reigns, establishing that he was well aware of the 40-year-old's message and he was not intimidated at all.

Ad

Trending

You can check out a screenshot of Heyman's Instagram story below:

Paul Heyman re-shares Roman Reigns' message [Photo credits: Heyman's Instagram story]

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman makes interesting claim about one of his stablemates

Paul Heyman hailed former NXT North American Champion 'Big' Bronson Reed during a recent interview with SHAK Wrestling.

Ad

He referred to The Auszilla as "the most underappreciated and underutilized monster" the promotion has had for some time. He further explained how Reed's addition to their faction, in turn, also benefited the 36-year-old.

"Bronson Reed is the most underappreciated and underutilized monster that we've had [for] years. And now, finally, he gets the spotlight to enjoy. And he not only gets the spotlight, but now he gets the right opponents to smash. Now he gets the right opponents to Tsunami. Before, it was an effort to get Bronson Reed into a main event. Now the main eventers line up for him," Heyman said.

Ad

You can check out the entire interview below:

In the absence of Seth Rollins, the onus will be on The Oracle to guide Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker to bigger heights.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Verma Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.



He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.



Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.



When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket. Know More

Meet Goldberg's son HERE