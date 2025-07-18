Paul Heyman speaks candidly on top WWE RAW star: "The most underappreciated and underutilized monster that we've had for years"

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman recently talked about a popular RAW star being underappreciated in the Stamford-based promotion. The Oracle also stated that the star was now a main event attraction. It is none other than Heyman's stablemate, Bronson Reed.Bronson Reed is one of the most popular names in World Wrestling Entertainment. The star was on one of the best runs of his career last year before he got injured at Survivor Series: WarGames. After being out for several months, Reed returned with a bang, aligning himself with Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, and Bron Breakker. He is now one of the main attractions of Monday Night RAW.During a recent interview on SHAK Wrestling, Paul Heyman heaped praise on Bronson Reed's incredible talent, saying that he was underappreciated and underutilized till now.The Oracle added that Reed finally got the spotlight after joining Seth Rollins' team, and now he gets the right opportunities against main event stars.&quot;Bronson Reed is the most underappreciated and underutilized monster that we've had [for] years. And now, finally, he gets the spotlight to enjoy. And he not only gets the spotlight, but now he gets the right opponents to smash. Now he gets the right opponents to Tsunami. Before, it was an effort to get Bronson Reed into a main event. Now the main eventers line up for him,&quot; he said. [5:09 - 5:45]Check out the interview below:WWE legend Paul Heyman also talked about Bron Breakker after Seth Rollins' injuryDuring the same interview on SHAK Wrestling, Paul Heyman said that Bron Breakker will receive the spotlight on WWE TV amid Seth Rollins' injury absence.Heyman added that he believed Breakker would main event several future WrestleManias, which he had predicted long before the former WWE Intercontinental Champion joined Rollins' team.&quot;This allows even more spotlight to be put on Bron Breakker, who is going to main event multi-WrestleManias into the future. I was predicting that even before Bron Breakker was with me on television,&quot; he said. [From 4:53 - 5:08] View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman amid Seth Rollins' WWE absence.Please credit SHAK Wrestling and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from the first half of this article.