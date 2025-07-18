Paul Heyman issues Bron Breakker spoiler following Seth Rollins' WWE injury

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman recently talked about Bron Breakker's future after Seth Rollins' injury. The Visionary suffered the setback at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed were making waves on the Stamford-based promotion's weekly programming before Rollins got injured at Saturday Night's Main Event. Since then, many have been wondering how the fearsome group's storyline will move forward without The Visionary on WWE TV.

During his recent interview on SHAK Wrestling, Paul Heyman looked at the bright side of Seth Rollins' absence, saying that it would put the spotlight on Bron Breakker.

The Oracle also shared a spoiler, saying that he believed Breakker would go on to main event multiple WrestleManias in the future, which is similar to the statement he made in an episode of RAW in May 2025.

"This allows even more spotlight to be put on Bron Breakker, who is going to main event multi-WrestleManias into the future. I was predicting that even before Bron Breakker was with me on television," he said. [4:53 - 5:08]

Check out the interview below:

WWE legend Goldberg wants a major move to be exclusive for Bron Breakker

During a recent edition of SHAK Wrestling, Goldberg revealed that he had a conversation with Bron Breakker and told him that he believed the spear should only be used by the former Intercontinental Champion.

Da Man also showcased his confidence in Breakker by admitting that he might receive heat for saying this, but he did not care.

"I had the conversation last night with Bron. I told him my feelings on it, that I think, 1,000%, he's the only human being in WWE that should be doing that. I know I'll catch a lot of hell for that, but I don't care. That's the truth. It is what it is."

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Bron Breakker amid Seth Rollins' absence from WWE TV.

