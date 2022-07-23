Create
Paul Heyman shares photo of female WWE personality "acknowledging" Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman have been working alongside each other for nearly two years
Soumik Datta
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Jul 23, 2022 01:52 AM IST

Paul Heyman took to Instagram to address WWE personality Kayla Braxton in regards to her acknowledging Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.

In a recent Instagram story, Heyman hilariously shared a photo of Braxton seemingly trying to hail a taxi. The Special Counsel claimed that Braxton was instead acknowledging The Tribal Chief and The Usos:

"Ladies and gentlemen... @KaylaBraxtonWWE is not hailing a taxi... She's acknowledging our #TribalChief @RomanReigns and The #Usos! #Bloodline @WWE #SmackDown @WWEOnFox"

Check out a screengrab of Paul Heyman's Instagram story:

Paul Heyman&#039;s hilarious Instagram story featuring Kayla Braxton
Paul Heyman's hilarious Instagram story featuring Kayla Braxton

Fans have taken a liking to Heyman and Braxton segments as he comedically plays up his increasing annoyance with the WWE personality:

The best feud of Smackdown is clearly Kayla Braxton vs Paul Heyman lmaoo #smackdown https://t.co/2z1z2urrZd

WWE legend Goldberg recently predicted the winner of the upcoming Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar match

Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam. This will be the first time he has put his world titles on the line since beating Riddle on the June 17th edition of SmackDown.

During his reign as the Universal Champion, Reigns also defended his title against Goldberg, a man who had previously beaten Brock Lesnar in 90 seconds.

Speaking on Good Morning Football recently, the WWE legend backed his former rival Lesnar to dethrone Reigns. He detailed the unpredictability of The Beast Incarnate, stating:

"I've got to with the big boy, I've got to go with Brock. You never know what is going to happen when Brock gets in the ring with anybody, let alone Roman. We've seen it a couple of times but no matter how many times we've seen those two go at it, there's always going to be something new," said Goldberg. (04:25 - 04:44)
ROMAN WINS!@WWERomanReigns retains the #UniversalTitle against @Goldberg at #WWEChamber.@HeymanHustle https://t.co/JoIwgd7ap3

Reigns and Lesnar will collide in the main event of the upcoming SummerSlam premium live event. Earlier in the year, the former UFC Champion lost the WWE Championship to his arch-rival at WrestleMania 38.

This could very well be the final bout of the Reigns-Lesnar saga.

