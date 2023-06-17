Paul Heyman still carrying two supposedly defunct belts despite Triple H's big reveal

Paul Heyman is still carrying the now-defunct Universal and WWE Championship belts despite Triple H recently introducing a new one. The company has been in the mood to introduce a lot of new titles - with the World Heavyweight Title, Undisputed Universal Title, and both brands having new Women's Championship designs and lineages.

Reigns, of course, has been Universal Champion for over 1,000 days and is set to surpass Pedro Morales as the fourth-longest reigning World Champion in WWE history. It seems unlikely that he will touch Bob Backlund, or Bruno Sammartino as they all have 2,000+ day reigns as WWE Champion.

You can see in the image below that Paul Heyman is carrying the two old belts.

The belts keep piling up for Roman Reigns, who would have hoped to have two additional Undisputed Tag Team Titles around his waist. However, he failed to do so at Night of Champions after Jimmy Uso's betrayal cost him and Solo Sikoa the match against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

It is quite interesting to see and the tweet below indicates that many others have noticed just how much gold The Tribal Chief has to carry - so much so that Paul Heyman has two titles with him:

400 plus days with the WWE Title.



Roman Reigns has so much gold, Paul Heyman has to carry some for him .



Over 1,000 days as Universal Champion.400 plus days with the WWE Title.Roman Reigns has so much gold, Paul Heyman has to carry some for him 😆.#Smackdown

While Reigns is wearing the new Undisputed Universal Title design, Heyman has the other two old ones. There has been nothing specified about the two belts being a separate lineage or whether they will ever go back to the normal WWE Championship.

