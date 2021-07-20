Paul Heyman teases something big for SmackDown this Friday

When you ask for Paul Heyman's opinion, prepare for a rebuttal, a prediction, and maybe even a spoiler.

The night after John Cena made his return to WWE at Money In The Bank, he addressed the fans to kick off Monday Night RAW. The WWE Universe was just as electric as they were the night before where Cena let the crowd know that they were the main reason why he came back to the WWE.

After Cena's promo, the official USA Network Twitter account specifically addressed Paul Heyman, the special counsel to WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

Hey, @HeymanHustle we know you work Fridays... But comment? #WWERaw

Before Monday Night RAW even entered hour two, Paul Heyman would offer a response via his own Twitter account. Within that response, Heyman would reveal that the Tribal Chief would definitely have something to say and teased even more.

As #SpecialCounsel to the #TribalChief @WWERomanReigns, I invite your network to watch this Friday for our perspective on @JohnCena’s actions, words ... Hmmmmmmm...... and perhaps, just PERHAPS, more?

What could Paul Heyman's tease possibly be for this week on SmackDown?

Paul Heyman indicated on SmackDown that The Bloodline will address Cena's words and actions this Friday, but ended the tweet teasing that something else could happen. We know that Cena will be in the building and will most likely be addressing the WWE Universe this Friday evening.

When Heyman indicated "perhaps more" in his tweet, that could mean that the entire Bloodline could come out to surround the 16-time world champion as payback for ruining the championship celebration at Money In The Bank.

As we saw at the main event at Money In The Bank, the Mysterios, Rey, and Dominik are not done with The Usos and could provide Cena with the numbers to even up the odds.

What would you like to see happen this Friday on SmackDown? Let us know in the comments below!

