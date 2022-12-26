Paul Heyman and The Bloodline could have an unlikely foe in WWE "one of these days"

Special Counsel to Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, and The Bloodline faction could soon have ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith on their backs in WWE.

A few days ago, Stephen Smith discussed the possibility of joining the world of professional wrestling while interviewing WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. The broadcasting legend stated that he would like to be a heel manager, rattling off the names of legendary managers, with Paul Heyman being one of them.

Heyman has seemingly been involved in a discussion about a possible promo battle with the ESPN commentator. Meanwhile, The Wiseman took a cheap shot on social media. He stated that while Smith comes from the "Ocean of Obscurity," he resides on the "Land of Relevancy."

Earlier today, Smith fired back at Paul Heyman, asserting his dominance. The ESPN commentator stated that the Special Counsel was lucky because if he were not busy, he would have come to WWE only to take Heyman's job. The broadcasting legend added that he would show what "real representation" looked like.

He capped off his tweet by stating that he loves Heyman's work and is coming "one of these days."

"What? What did you say, @HeymanHustle. Land of obscurity! You're very lucky I'm busy otherwise, I'd have to come take your job, and show the fellas what REAL representation should look like in the @WWE. Haa!!!. Only kidding buddy. Love your work. But I AM coming one of these days," Smith wrote.

You can check out his tweet below:

Paul Heyman appreciates The Usos following a massive victory on SmackDown

Following their victory on SmackDown, WWE manager Paul Heyman praised The Bloodline members Jimmy and Jey Uso.

The Usos faced Hit Row members Ashante Adonis and Top Dolla for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship on the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown. After an enticing encounter, Dolla was hit with a 1D near the end before The Usos took the win.

Taking to social media, The Wiseman shared a photo of Jimmy and Jey Uso, praising them for being the greatest tag team in the business.

"Greatest tag team of all time!" Heyman wrote.

You can check out the screenshot of Heyman's Instagram story below:

Jimmy and Jey Uso are WWE's longest-reigning tag team champions. This year, they've faced Randy Orton and Matt Riddle (RK-Bro), Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs, The Street Profits, and The New Day, among others.

It will be interesting to see which tag team will challenge the Bloodline members next for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship.

