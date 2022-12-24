The Bloodline has had a stronghold over WWE in almost every avenue possible over the last 2 years. Every member of the dominant faction brings something incredibly unique to the table and that's what has made them so successful in the company.

Roman Reigns has been at the top of his game ever since he claimed the Universal Championship. The Head of the Table has helped to bring up the stock of his cousins, The Usos, as well as Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn. But a lot of credit also goes towards Paul Heyman as he aligned himself with the Tribal Chief at the start of his ascension.

Heyman was put into a discussion about a potential promo battle with legendary ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith amidst rumors of him making an appearance in WWE. The veteran WWE manager took to social media to address these scenarios and claimed that Stephen A. Smith is nowhere near his league and is only crying for attention:

@stephenasmith is not in my league. He's a screaming voice crying out for attention from the Ocean of Obscurity. I, on the other hand, reside on the Island of Relevancy!

Stephen A. Smith teased playing a "bad guy" in WWE

Stephen A. Smith is one of the most famous sports commentators and journalists in America, known for his charming personality and controversial takes. While recently interviewing Ric Flair on ESPN's First Take, Smith expressed a desire to play a bad guy manager character in the company.

The broadcasting personality has also teased the possibility of making an appearance at the Grandest Stage of them All, WrestleMania 39 next year. While in conversation with Ric Flair, Smith noted that in an ideal world, he would be a heel manager similar to Paul Heyman or Bobby Heenan in WWE:

"Bobby 'The Brain' Heenan, Paul Heyman, and these guys. I would love to be a bad guy manager, I want to be one of those bad guys. I don't want to be a goody-two-shoes guy. I want to be the troublemaker bad manager. I think I could pull it off," Stephen A. Smith said.

The famous sports commentator seems to be quite a big fan of the wrestling industry and its superstars. Perhaps one day we will get to see the hilarious Stephen A. Smith cross paths with Paul Heyman.

