Paul Heyman thinks two WWE Superstars could retire after WrestleMania 37

Paul Heyman has warned Daniel Bryan and Edge that Roman Reigns could make them both retire again after WrestleMania 37.

Bryan returned to in-ring action in April 2018, two years after he was forced to retire due to concussion problems. Similarly, Edge made his return in January 2020 after a neck injury forced him to retire in April 2011.

Heyman, who works as Reigns’ on-screen special counsel, reacted to the news that Bryan had been added to Reigns’ WrestleMania 37 match against Edge. Speaking on Talking Smack, he sent the following warning to the Universal Champion’s WrestleMania opponents:

“You know, Edge was forced into his retirement once before. What makes you think, if you back Roman Reigns into this corner, that he’s not capable of putting Edge right back into retirement? Daniel Bryan was forced into retirement once before. What makes you think Roman Reigns is not capable of putting Daniel Bryan right back into retirement? Do you think this is your typical Champion? Do you think Roman Reigns is not man enough, is not blatantly savage enough, to take down both Edge and Daniel Bryan and put them back into retirement?”

Paul Heyman believes Bryan and Edge are mistaken if they think WrestleMania marks the “grand resurrection” of their careers. He also said Reigns, who only wanted one opponent at WrestleMania, has been “pushed too far” this time.

Paul Heyman on Adam Pearce’s WrestleMania decision

Adam Pearce appeared on Talking Smack with Paul Heyman

Daniel Bryan made Roman Reigns tap out during his loss to the Universal Champion at WWE Fastlane last week. The incident was not seen by special enforcer Edge or a referee, meaning Bryan did not win the title.

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown began with Bryan demanding another title match. After careful consideration, WWE official Adam Pearce made the Universal Championship match a Triple Threat between Reigns, Bryan, and Edge.

Advertisement

Paul Heyman took a dig at Pearce at the start of this week’s Talking Smack. He said the Triple Threat decision was the worst that any executive has made in the history of sports entertainment.

Please credit Talking Smack and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.