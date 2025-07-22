  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Paul Heyman has a very unfortunate update on Seth Rollins' future on WWE RAW

Paul Heyman has a very unfortunate update on Seth Rollins' future on WWE RAW

By Rohit Nath
Modified Jul 22, 2025 03:34 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix &amp; WWE on YouTube)
Rollins and Heyman in picture. (Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix & WWE on YouTube)

Paul Heyman had a very unfortunate update on Seth Rollins' future amidst all the speculation that has been going on about The Visionary's injury since Saturday Night's Main Event.

Ad

For a little context, Seth Rollins seemingly suffered an injury during his match at SNME against LA Knight. Although it isn't confirmed that the actual injury occurred then, there appears to be an injury that Rollins is dealing with. Nevertheless, even Becky Lynch posted a video of her husband walking on crutches.

Paul Heyman said on RAW tonight that Seth Rollins will be out of action for a "long, long time." There were no specifics on how long that period is.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Again, there is rampant speculation. In case you were wondering whether Rollins should vacate the MITB briefcase, it doesn't seem necessary unless he's out of action for an entire year.

Remember that he has until June 2026 to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase, which means that even if he's out for six months, there are still several months afterward for him to do so.

Either way, his injury is a big blow, and we'll only know the truth over time.

About the author
Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Twitter icon

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Know More

Meet Goldberg's son HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Rohit Nath
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications