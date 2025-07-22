Paul Heyman has a very unfortunate update on Seth Rollins' future on WWE RAW

Paul Heyman had a very unfortunate update on Seth Rollins' future amidst all the speculation that has been going on about The Visionary's injury since Saturday Night's Main Event.For a little context, Seth Rollins seemingly suffered an injury during his match at SNME against LA Knight. Although it isn't confirmed that the actual injury occurred then, there appears to be an injury that Rollins is dealing with. Nevertheless, even Becky Lynch posted a video of her husband walking on crutches.Paul Heyman said on RAW tonight that Seth Rollins will be out of action for a &quot;long, long time.&quot; There were no specifics on how long that period is.Again, there is rampant speculation. In case you were wondering whether Rollins should vacate the MITB briefcase, it doesn't seem necessary unless he's out of action for an entire year.Remember that he has until June 2026 to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase, which means that even if he's out for six months, there are still several months afterward for him to do so.Either way, his injury is a big blow, and we'll only know the truth over time.