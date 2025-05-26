Paul Heyman will not face revenge for betraying Roman Reigns and CM Punk, says Pat McAfee and Michael Cole

Paul Heyman always gets away with his actions and will not have to face the consequences for betraying Roman Reigns and CM Punk, according to Pat McAfee and Michael Cole. They mentioned it during Saturday Night's Main Event.

Pat McAfee was commenting on how Paul Heyman had planned the entire thing, which led to his betrayal of CM Punk and Roman Reigns to join Seth Rollins. At the time it happened, the betrayal shocked everyone, as he not only turned his back on Roman Reigns but also his friend, CM Punk. Heyman joining Rollins allowed him to win the match, and while Roman Reigns has been seen since, for the most part, he's been absent, and even now, he's not back in the company.

At one point during Saturday Night's Main Event, Michael Cole and Pat McAfee were calling the tag team match between the team of CM Punk and Sami Zayn and the team of Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins. They talked about an interaction between Punk and Heyman, where Michael Cole said that Heyman was going to get his one day.

However, Pat McAfee said that he was not so sure and felt that Paul Heyman always got away with it, and things ended up working out for him, no matter what he did.

"I don't know actually. It feels like it always works out for Paul."

It continued with Cole calling the legendary WWE manager a cockroach.

"He's a cockroach."

Now that Heyman has sided with Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker and even added Bronson Reed to the group, the team is looking unbeatable at this time. It looks like Rollins is in for a legendary run at this time, given the strength of his group.

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More