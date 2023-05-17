Paul London claims WWE Legend told him to sleep with a fan or they would "have heat forever"

Former Tag Team Champion Paul London recently addressed his relationship with WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley.

London signed with the Stamford-based company in 2003. Over the next two years, he shared the locker room with several superstars, including Bubba Ray Dudley. Before Dudley left WWE in 2005, Bubba shared the ring with London several times. In 2004, the Dudley Boyz feuded with London and Billy Kidman over the Tag Team Titles.

In an interview with Wrestling Then And Now, London disclosed that he never got along with Bubba Ray Dudley. He also claimed that the Hall of Famer threatened to have heat with him if he did not sleep with a female fan.

"We were there [at Hooters] with the boys and they invited us over to the table to sit with them, The Dudleyz and stuff, and there were some female fans that were trying to talk to us. And I remember Bubba was like, 'if you don't take this girl back home and mess with her, like if you don't sleep with her tonight, you and I are gonna have heat forever.' And like maybe he really meant it because I didn't do anything, but I don't know that he would have known that, but he just, we just never get along," he said. [5:25 to 5:57]

Did Paul London get fired from WWE for smiling at Vince McMahon?

After spending nearly five years in the Stamford-based company, Paul London was released from his contract in November 2008. Rumors later suggested he was fired for smiling at Vince McMahon while pre-taping a backstage segment about a year earlier.

During the same interview with Wrestling Then And Now, London refuted these rumors.

"I can't tell you how many times I'm asked like, 'I can't believe you got fired for that [limo segment], didn't you?' I was like, 'No!' Like, I was there another like a year and a half, maybe two years after that. So, and I can say that as clear [sic] as possible, and they're still gonna think that I got fired even if they after they listen to this. I did not get fired for the smiling limo explosion thing. Like, I get why they were upset. They thought that I was like smiling my way into the storylines," he explained.

