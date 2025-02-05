Penta credits Triple H for major WWE thing

Penta joined WWE under Triple H's creative leadership last month. He recently expressed gratitude to The Game for a significant contribution.

Penta El Zero Miedo made his in-ring debut in the Stamford-based promotion on the January 13, 2025, edition of Monday Night RAW. The former AEW star defeated Chad Gable in an impressive one-on-one match.

In a video on social media, Triple H revealed his vision for the 40-year-old star's presentation. The 14-time World Champion walked through Penta's entrance, demonstrating how he wanted the luchador to be portrayed on TV.

During an interview with TV Insider, Pentagon Jr. revealed that Triple H was the mastermind behind his entrance. He expressed his appreciation for the WWE Chief Content Officer's attention to detail and personal involvement in creating his entrance.

"My entrance for WWE was 100% Triple H’s idea. I’m so proud because the boss takes the time for my entrance. I want to thank you, Triple H!" Penta said. [H/T: TV Insider]

WWE veteran makes major claims about Penta's recent match on RAW

On the February 3, 2025, installment of RAW, Penta El Zero Miedo faced Ludwig Kaiser in a singles match. The masked luchador defeated Kaiser following an action-packed encounter.

Speaking on Legion of RAW, Vince Russo criticized the Imperium member for his lack of selling after getting nailed by an Inverted Armbreaker from Penta. The former WWE writer suggested the German professional wrestler intentionally downplayed the injury, likely expressing his frustration with his current booking and perceived lack of respect for his contributions to the company.

"Cole's putting over the move, the armbreaker. Bro, Kaiser comes back, gets his heat back, walks all the way to the back, [and] did not sell it at all! And I guarantee you this is what it is. Kaiser is looking at, 'everything I've done and every job I've done, and I've done it like a pro, and I've made everybody shine, and now you're going to bring this guy?' Somebody's going to tell me Kaiser forgot to sell? No, bro! No! We've seen Kaiser sell. Kaiser knows how to sell. This was Kaiser sending a message, and it killed Penta," Russo said.

Fans will have to wait and see if Cero Miedo will soon be in line for a singles championship.

