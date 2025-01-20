Triple H shares unseen footage of major WWE RAW debut

Triple H shared behind-the-scenes footage of a major star's debut last week, ahead of tonight's edition of WWE RAW. The upcoming show of the red brand will air live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Penta debuted with the Stamford-based promotion last week and defeated Chad Gable in a singles match. The former AEW star's first-ever appearance with the company went viral, and Triple H took to social media ahead of WWE RAW to share some unseen footage preceding the occasion.

The King of Kings walked through Penta's entrance ahead of his debut and provided some insight on how he wanted the veteran to be presented on television.

"He stays here for a minute before he walks, and now that is the backdrop of him walking. Like, as you are walking, he is going to have that firewall behind you," he said. [From 0:30 - 0:38]

You can check out the previously unseen footage in Triple H's post below:

Penta was in All Elite Wrestling for several years along with his brother, Rey Fenix. The duo were known as the Lucha Bros in the promotion and are former AEW World Tag Team Champions. Fenix remains on the Jacksonville-based company's roster for now as there has been injury time added to his contract.

Vince Russo believes Triple H has a clear WWE target audience in mind

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently stated that Triple H was booking for the hardcore wrestling audience.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the veteran discussed the cold open for the debut episode of RAW on Netflix earlier this month. Russo noted that The Game used words like "babyface" and "heel", and suggested that it meant he was booking for hardcore wrestling fans.

"Triple H's little speech about using babyfaces and heel [phrases], that little speech, he just came right out and said, 'We are booking for that hardcore community. That's who we're booking for. We are not booking for casual fans.' He said it. That's what that little speech was. 'They know what we are. They know about babyfaces and heels.' He made it clear that is who we're booking for." [4:42 – 5:09]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Triple H currently serves as WWE's Chief Content Officer and has helped guide the company to a lot of success as of late. It will be fascinating to see what the promotion has planned on the road to WWE Royal Rumble next month.

