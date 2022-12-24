"People don't get the credit they deserve" - Kevin Owens shares his honest opinion on Bloodline member 

Honorary Uce Sami Zayn recently received some praise from long-time friend turned rival Kevin Owens.

Owens and Zayn's careers have been intertwined since their early days in the business. Things were no different when the two moved to WWE, as they feuded on NXT and the main roster. Over the years, they have had varied opinions of each other, but things worsened when Sami sided with The Bloodline and stood in the Prizefighter's path.

In a recent edition of the Cheap Heat podcast, Kevin Owens mentioned that Sami had been one of the best wrestlers for almost a decade.

"He's always been unbelievable. Definitely one of the best in the world to me over the last decade, at least if not longer. For some reason, he was never really... people don't get the credit they deserve. He was one of those guys. Now people are just taking notice."

He detailed that Zayn had been doing a great job even before he was matched with The Bloodline, drawing attention to his work with Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania.

"To me, even if you go back a few months before this whole Bloodline stuff started, like the stuff with Johnny Knoxville. He had a match at WrestleMania with those guys. That was all him. That's really pretty incredible. I think several members of our roster could have done a pretty good job at it, but I don't think anybody could have done it like he did," Owens noted. [From 32:37 - 33:30]

Kevin Owens defeated The Usos on RAW this past week

On the orders of Roman Reigns, The Bloodline wreaked havoc on the RAW roster this past Monday night. They attacked several members of the red brand and made it almost impossible for Adam Pearce to run the show.

Kevin Owens teamed up with Seth Rollins against The Usos in the main event. The four men had a thrilling encounter, but the two former Universal Champions scored a massive victory over Jimmy and Jey.

After the match, KO had a stare-down with Sami inside the ring.

J. Brandon Ingram @JBrandonIngram



#WWERaw Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins defeat The Usos as Owens stares down Sami Zayn. Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins defeat The Usos as Owens stares down Sami Zayn.#WWERaw https://t.co/ObAX9PL2Dy

Kevin Owens and John Cena will now face the formidable team of Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn in a high-profile tag team match next week on SmackDown.

Do you think Owens and Cena will upstage The Bloodline on December 30? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the Cheap Heat podcast and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

A WWE Hall of Famer says that Vince McMahon should return back to the company here

Poll : 0 votes