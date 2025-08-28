"Percentage is zero" - WWE veteran shares the harsh truth about Vince McMahon's return (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about the possibility of Vince McMahon returning to the company. McMahon was the Chairman and CEO of WWE and made the promotion a sports entertainment juggernaut.

Ad

McMahon stepped away from his role in the company after the Janel Grant lawsuit. However, the former boss has publicly stated that he would have liked to be involved in a few aspects of the promotion. During a recent interview, Mr. McMahon said that he wanted to be included in the ten-bell salute for Hulk Hogan after the legend's passing. WWE veteran Bully Ray recently claimed on his podcast that Vince McMahon should be on the show for John Cena's last match.

Ad

Trending

On a recent episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo noted that WWE didn't want to involve McMahon in any capacity. He felt TKO had made it very clear with their actions. The veteran writer agreed that Bully Ray possibly had a point since John Cena owes his success to Vince McMahon. However, he reckoned that it was almost impossible to see the former CEO on WWE TV again.

"Yeah bro, they don't want to have nothing to do with him. The percentage is zero. They don't want to have anything to do with this guy. They're making it very clear. I hear Bubba, but no way. Absolutely no way." Russo continued, "The only chance he would have is if the lawsuits cleared up. That would be the only chance he'd have and even then, I think they would still want to keep their distance."

Ad

Ad

Vince McMahon’s WWE legacy is undeniable. But the recent controversies have pushed TKO to distance itself from the veteran promoter.

It will be interesting to see if the former boss somehow shows up during John Cena’s farewell.

If you use quotes from this piece, remember to credit Sportskeeda for the transcript and embed the source video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More