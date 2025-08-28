"Percentage is zero" - WWE veteran shares the harsh truth about Vince McMahon's return (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about the possibility of Vince McMahon returning to the company. McMahon was the Chairman and CEO of WWE and made the promotion a sports entertainment juggernaut.
McMahon stepped away from his role in the company after the Janel Grant lawsuit. However, the former boss has publicly stated that he would have liked to be involved in a few aspects of the promotion. During a recent interview, Mr. McMahon said that he wanted to be included in the ten-bell salute for Hulk Hogan after the legend's passing. WWE veteran Bully Ray recently claimed on his podcast that Vince McMahon should be on the show for John Cena's last match.
On a recent episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo noted that WWE didn't want to involve McMahon in any capacity. He felt TKO had made it very clear with their actions. The veteran writer agreed that Bully Ray possibly had a point since John Cena owes his success to Vince McMahon. However, he reckoned that it was almost impossible to see the former CEO on WWE TV again.
"Yeah bro, they don't want to have nothing to do with him. The percentage is zero. They don't want to have anything to do with this guy. They're making it very clear. I hear Bubba, but no way. Absolutely no way." Russo continued, "The only chance he would have is if the lawsuits cleared up. That would be the only chance he'd have and even then, I think they would still want to keep their distance."
Vince McMahon’s WWE legacy is undeniable. But the recent controversies have pushed TKO to distance itself from the veteran promoter.
It will be interesting to see if the former boss somehow shows up during John Cena’s farewell.
