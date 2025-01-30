"Phil just confirmed that April is coming back on Saturday," "OMG AJ Lee is coming," - WWE fans react to CM Punk's massive AJ Lee return tease

CM Punk has seemingly teased his wife AJ Lee's return at Royal Rumble. WWE fans have clearly expressed their anticipation for the potential comeback.

Lee has been retired for nearly a decade after leaving the Stamford-based company in 2015. Despite her husband's comeback, she remained focused on her career outside the wrestling business. However, Punk recently dropped a massive tease about her comeback in a backstage video with Jackie Redmond when she asked him who he wanted to see show up in this year's Women's Royal Rumble. The Best in the World stated that he had a "big one" in mind but could not say who to avoid getting in trouble.

Fans quickly picked up on the apparent hint as they commented on Redmond's Instagram video. Some even perceived it as a confirmation of Lee's return this Saturday.

"OMG AJ LEE IS COMING!!!" A fan wrote.

"Phil just confirmed that April is coming back on Saturday," another fan commented.

Fans' reactions to CM Punk's tease

"PUNK KNOWS SOMETHING WE DON'T 👀," one fan said.

"So, we are getting AJ Lee back," another fan wrote.

"Punk was skipping around that question a little too much 👀," a third fan added.

Fans' react to CM Punk's AJ Lee tease

Veteran addressed odds of AJ Lee returning to WWE at Royal Rumble

On a recent episode of Smack Talk, legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter addressed the possibility of AJ Lee returning during this year's Women's Royal Rumble match.

The veteran claimed there was a 50/50 chance the Divas Champion would show up this Saturday:

"I hate to not commit, but it's a 50/50," he said. [6:28-6:32]

Meanwhile, former WWE Women's Champion Layla has predicted Lee would be in the Women's Royal Rumble. The 47-year-old former superstar revealed that she is 100% convinced it will happen.

