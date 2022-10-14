Philadelphia Flyers pay homage to Becky Lynch with new goal song; The Man herself reacts

NHL Team Philadelphia Flyers have debuted Becky Lynch's popular WWE theme song as the new anthem that plays when their team scores a goal.

The Philadelphia Flyers are one of the most popular hockey teams in the NHL. With 16 division championships to their name, they are also one of the top teams in the league.

Now, every time a member of the Philadelphia Flyers scores a goal at Wells Fargo Center, Lynch's iconic WWE theme song will play while the players celebrate their goal.

The Man herself has responded to the gesture shown by the Philadelphia Flyers by tweeting 'go sports'.

"Go sports!"

Becky Lynch reacted from the NFL game

The Chicago Bears took on the Washington Commanders in the NFL and it looks like Lynch and her husband, Seth Rollins, decided to go to the game.

The NFL team Chicago Bears tweeted a picture of WWE's power couple with the caption, "We love football." To this, The Man responded, "Super go sports".

Check out the tweet below:

In the picture, Becky Lynch can be seen sporting a new hairstyle, with many fans speculating that this could have something to do with an impending return.

She failed to win the RAW Women's Championship at SummerSlam against Bianca Belair. Becky Lynch then announced that she was injured during the match and will need time away to recover.

In August, she provided an update that she was recovering ahead of time. Fans will have to wait with eager anticipation to watch Becky make her return.

