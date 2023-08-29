[Photo] 36-year-old top WWE Superstar seemingly reveals plan to honor Bray Wyatt on RAW

A 36-year-old WWE Superstar has revealed their plan to honor Bray Wyatt tonight on RAW.

Bray Wyatt tragically passed away on August 24 due to a heart attack. Triple H made the heartbreaking announcement on social media, and the wrestling world paid tribute to The Eater of Worlds this past Friday night on SmackDown.

Tonight on RAW, Becky Lynch is scheduled to face Zoey Stark in a Falls Count Anywhere match. Stark defeated Lynch in a singles match on the July 10 edition of the red brand after Trish Stratus provided a distraction. The Man is also scheduled to battle Stratus in a Steel Cage match this Saturday night at WWE Payback.

Lynch recently posted a fan edit on her Instagram story where she is seen wearing an armband with Bray Wyatt's name on it, seemingly revealing her plans for Tonight's RAW. The photo had the caption, "The Man is coming around to Memphis."

Tonight's episode of RAW is set to take place in FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee, where Becky Lynch is scheduled for the Falls Count Anywhere match against Zoey Stark.

Becky Lynch has Bray Wyatt's name on her armband.

WWE legend Bully Ray suggests Becky Lynch take a break following Payback

The rivalry between Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus has gone on for months, and most fans expect the feud to finally end at Payback this weekend.

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently suggested on Busted Open Radio that Lynch take a break from television. Ray noted that her rivalry against Stratus hasn't worked out, and she could benefit from some time away to reset.

"Sometimes when you run into a situation like that the best thing to do is go away for a little while. I'm not talking about a long time ... She [Becky Lynch] had to leave when she was pregnant, she doesn't have to leave now, but it might be in her best interest to leave," said Bully Ray. [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

Stratus and Lynch originally squared off at Night of Champions in May, where the Hall of Famer picked up the victory with the help of Zoey Stark, who appeared at the event and attacked Big Time Becks ringside.

The Man now has the opportunity to send a message to Trish Stratus ahead of Payback by defeating her protege tonight on WWE RAW.

