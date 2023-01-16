[PHOTO] 42-year-old male WWE star seen wearing Liv Morgan's shirt at live event

WWE star Liv Morgan's merch is quite popular within the WWE Universe. Morgan's colleague Dolph Ziggler was seen wearing her shirt at a recent live event.

Ziggler is a former WWE World Heavyweight Champion and has also held the NXT Championship in recent years. He is best known for his six separate reigns with the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

At a recent WWE live event in Corbin, Kentucky, Ziggler was in singles action against Baron Corbin. The 42-year-old star made his way out to the ring wearing Morgan's merch.

Images and clips of Ziggler's gear from the house show went viral on Twitter. Morgan herself took to her Instagram to highlight the same.

If you're interested in sports betting, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Dallas Cowboys this week! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Liv Morgan recently claimed to be happy for Raquel Rodriguez in a bizarre interview

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Liv Morgan was in singles action against Raquel Rodriguez. The 28-year-old suffered a defeat heading into the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

However, Morgan didn't seem disheartened by the defeat. During her post-match interview with Cathy Kelley, she claimed to be happy after having thrown Rodriguez over the top rope.

"Yeah, she should be awake. I'm very very very happy for Raquel, and Cathy Kelley I may not have won the match but I'm training for the Royal Rumble. Now I know, Raquel knows, and all these people know that I could eliminate the biggest girl on the roster over the top rope."

WWE @WWE EXCLUSIVE: Even though she lost, ＠YaOnlyLivvOnce proved her point that she can throw ＠RaquelWWE over the top rope at #RoyalRumble , just watch. EXCLUSIVE: Even though she lost, ＠YaOnlyLivvOnce proved her point that she can throw ＠RaquelWWE over the top rope at #RoyalRumble, just watch. https://t.co/caKuidrK75

Morgan will participate in the upcoming Women's Royal Rumble Match alongside 29 other female superstars. She will aim to make history by winning her first Rumble and challenging for either the RAW or SmackDown Women's Championship.

She is a former SmackDown Women's Champion and lost the title to Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules.

Do you want to see Liv Morgan win the Royal Rumble? Sound off in the comments section below.

An Attitude Era star told Sportskeeda he would love to be at the Royal Rumble right here.

Poll : 0 votes