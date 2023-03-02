[Photo] 45-year-old WWE Superstar featured on official poster for WrestleMania 39 

The poster for WWE WrestleMania 39 has finally been revealed, and it features a WWE legend.

WrestleMania will take place at the Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles next month. Roman Reigns is set to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes in the main event. Bianca Belair will put the RAW Women's title on the line against Asuka.

Charlotte Flair will defend the SmackDown Women's Championship against Women's Royal Rumble winner Rhea Ripley at the biggest show of the year. There are still many matches to be added to WrestleMania's card in the weeks ahead.

The poster for this year's WrestleMania has been revealed, and John Cena is featured in the pack of superstars at the bottom. The 45-year-old recently appeared on the final edition of SmackDown of 2022 and teamed up with Kevin Owens to defeat Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.

It is a movie-theater-themed poster, with Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes dominating the frame. The marquee reads "Starring Roman Reigns vs. The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes," with superstars on the card featured below.

The Leader of Cenation is scheduled to return next week on RAW, he is currently rumored to face the United States Champion, Austin Theory at WrestleMania.

Vince McMahon reportedly wanted Brock Lesnar vs. Omos at WWE WrestleMania 39

While this year's WrestleMania certainly isn't lacking star power, there is a recently announced match that has many wrestling fans scratching their heads.

Brock Lesnar versus Omos was made official for WrestleMania 39 on this past Monday's edition of RAW. The Beast accepted The Nigerian Giant's challenge on the MVP's VIP Lounge.

Omos lost to Braun Strowman at last year's Crown Jewel Premium Live Event and hasn't been presented as a superstar capable of posing a threat to Lesnar.

According to WrestleVotes, Vince McMahon pushed for the match to happen at WrestleMania 39.

"I’m told the highly anticipated, very compelling (🙃🥸) Brock Lesnar vs Omos WrestleMania matchup was the idea of one specific, powerful person who pushed it through," tweeted WrestleVotes.

Roman Reigns has held the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship for over 900 days. Time will tell if The American Nightmare can finish his story and dethrone The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania.

