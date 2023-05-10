[PHOTO] AEW star gives unique spin to Ric Flair's iconic catchphrase

AEW star Andrade El Idolo gave a unique spin to Ric Flair's iconic "To Be The Man" catchphrase while posing in the gym.

El Idolo has been one of the best professional wrestlers in the business recently. Despite his in-ring skills, he wasn't pushed in WWE and soon left the company for AEW. His All Elite run started well, and he even formed a new faction with Rush. However, things turned for the worst when he had to take time away from professional wrestling to undergo surgery.

Andrade recently posted a photo on social media with a unique caption that will have his father-in-law Ric Flair gushing.

“to be The Man…. you have to dress like The Man.” @RicFlairNatrBoy ups!!!! I forgot my ROLEX @rootsoffight," wrote Andrade El Idolo.

Chris Jericho claimed Hulk Hogan was a better worker than Ric Flair

Ric Flair is widely regarded as one of the greatest of all time. During the '80s, few wrestlers could match his star power. However, there was one legend who was equally as impressive as The Nature Boy, and Chris Jericho believes he was a better worker than Flair.

During his Talk is Jericho podcast, the former AEW World Champion watched the Saturday Night's Main Event episode on NBC on November 27, 1987. On the podcast, Jericho was all praise for Hogan and even called him a better worker than Flair.

“I will say to this day and people will bag. Here’s a clickbait. Hogan is a better worker than Flair. For me. I always had amazing matches with Hogan because he knew exactly who he was as a babyface, as a heel, whatever. He was so great. He knew his audience. He didn’t do anything he didn’t have to. It was one of my favorite times in my career,” Jericho said. [H/T - WrestlingNews]

Given the drawing power of Hulk Hogan, it's hard to argue with Jericho that he was the better worker.

