[PHOTO] Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch and more react to former WWE Superstar's update with newborn

Becky Lynch and Alexa Bliss are two very popular WWE Superstars. Moreover, they are proud moms. They recently reacted to another fellow wrestler on social media who disclosed her child's name and date of birth.

Jessica McKay, better known by her ring name Billie Kay, is a former Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Peyton Royce. The duo famously defeated several top names at WrestleMania 35 to capture the belts.

On Instagram, Jessica revealed her baby boy's name as Cooper. He was born on December 20, 2023. Her contemporaries who liked and commented on the post include the aforementioned names, Renee Paquette, Madison Rayne, Bianca Belair, and former WWE Champion Big E, among others.

Check out Jessica McKay's post below:

"Cooper ♥️ 12/20/2023 So in love with our little Coop," she wrote.

Check out some reactions below:

Wrestlers react to Jessica McKay's childbirth post

Earlier today, Becky Lynch broke the news about her new book, "Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl" and teased more for January 2024. Check out the details here.

Alexa Bliss teases WWE comeback at Royal Rumble 2024

On November 27, Alexa Bliss, real name Alexis Cabrera, gave birth to her baby boy, Hendrix Rouge Cabrera. She was last seen on WWE TV at Royal Rumble 2023, where she wrestled Bianca Belair in a losing effort for the world title.

A few days ago, she shared a picture of herself making her way to the ring for her match against The EST, seemingly hinting at an imminent return. The former WWE Women's Champion is dearly missed by the fans.

Little Miss Bliss also shared a cozy picture of her husband, Ryan Cabrera, and their newborn on social media, which has been making the rounds. Many hope to see her back as soon as the Royal Rumble.

Do you think Alexa Bliss will step back inside the squared circle come January 2024? Sound off in the comments section below!