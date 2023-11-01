Photo: Alexa Bliss shows off cute Halloween look amid WWE hiatus

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss loves to celebrate Halloween. She was never going to miss the occasion despite her pregnancy. In fact, the former RAW Women's Champion incorporated it into her costume this year.

Little Miss Bliss has always been creative with her outfits every Halloween, but her latest look might be the best one yet. She rocked a full-body skeleton costume along with a baby skeleton printed on her womb area, representing her and Ryan Cabrera's first child.

The skeleton was the WWE star's second outfit this Halloween, having dressed up as a 1950s housewife a few days ago. Alexa Bliss took to Instagram to show the world her cute outfit, crediting Karen Perez for the glam and Luis Marston-Vega for the hair.

Check it out below:

The womb has a pink bow, as Bliss and Cabrera are having a baby girl. She is due to deliver the baby in December. It remains to be seen when the five-time women's champion returns. She hasn't wrestled since her match against Bianca Belair at the Royal Rumble in January.

While Alexa Bliss is currently away from the ring, she is still active on social media and delivers regular updates on her pregnancy.

When could Alexa Bliss return to WWE?

As long as she's healthy and willing to wrestle again, Little Miss Bliss will likely be back in a WWE ring in 2024. Taking Becky Lynch as a reference point, a return around August might be possible. The Man gave birth to her daughter in December 2020 and was back at SummerSlam 2021.

A late 2024 comeback seems possible for Bliss as well, but it's all down to when she is ready. Carmella may return at a similar time, with her first child due in November. WWE's women's division could receive a double boost around this time next year!

Sportskeeda Wrestling wishes both Carmella and Alexa Bliss all the best for the remainder of their respective pregnancies!

