Alexa Bliss is a top star in WWE and a five-time Women's Champion. Bliss has been absent from television for a while as she is on her maternity break. She is expecting her first child with musician husband Ryan Cabrera.

Little Miss Bliss' absence from the ring hasn't stopped her from interacting with the fans through social media. the star regularly shares updates on her Instagram about her pregnancy journey and life in general.

Recently, the former Women's Champion shared a new look with her fans for Halloween. While a visibly pregnant Alexa is in a blue dress, her husband, Ryan Cabrera, is dressed up as a Milk Man. The couple's costumes are a take on the classic Pregnant housewife and Milkman jokes that we all have heard. You can look at Alexa's Holloween look below.

"Halloween fun," Alexa captioned the image.

Pregnant Alexa Bliss makes an appearance with multiple WWE stars

Bliss was recently spotted at a special screening of the movie Freelance, starring 16-time WWE Champion John Cena. The event was a special "Squared Circle Screening" for the movie. Many current and former WWE stars attend with their friends and family. You can take a look at some pictures from the event below.

Alexa and her husband are expecting a girl with a due date of December, as shared by the star on her Instagram. With her giving birth in December, don't expect to see her back in a ring anytime soon. Regardless of when it happens, her return will surely be celebrated with the crowd who have missed seeing the former champion on their screens every week.

