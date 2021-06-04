Photo: Andrade celebrating "good news" with Charlotte Flair

Andrade and Charlotte Flair are celebrating "good news" as per the former's latest tweet on his official Twitter handle.

Andrade and Charlotte have been together for a while now, and the happy couple got engaged back in early 2020. They kicked off 2020 with a bang as Andrade officially announced their engagement on the morning of New Year's Day.

Andrade's latest tweet features a photo of the couple and the caption that he added to the tweet has left his fans speculating about the "good news." Check out the tweet below:

Let's celebrate the good news. I love you #mami and you look pretty #queen

let's celebrate for the good news. I ❤️ you #mami and you look pretty #queen @MsCharlotteWWE

Vamos a celebrar por la buenas noticias. Te ❤️ otra cosas Luces hermosa. pic.twitter.com/Xq6vTgqaLd — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) June 4, 2021

Fans chimed in immediately after the tweet was posted, with many guessing that Andrade and Charlotte Flair are having a baby. Check out some of the fan responses below:

@AndradeElIdolo Vas a ser papa? — Gabriel Ramirez (@Gabriel164139) June 4, 2021

A little baby woo on the way?? — Michael Silveria (@Sailed7Seas84) June 4, 2021

Baby on the way? — Mr. J Wrestling Heel (@lo_diablo) June 4, 2021

Eso es todo cabron!! Se viene Baby Andrade? 😳 — Gerardo Bercelli (@BercelliGerardo) June 4, 2021

Good news 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽😘 blessings — 👊🏽 VERÓNICA 🦚 (@Verokruffo) June 4, 2021

Andrade and Charlotte Flair have been dating since February 2019

Andrade and Charlotte Flair have been a couple for over two years at this point. Both met while Andrade was still working for WWE and it didn't take long for their romance to blossom.

Andrade and Charlotte have supported each other through thick and thin. Fans might remember Charlotte slamming Kalisto for taking a dig at Andrade back in 2019.

Kalisto posted a tweet stating that Andrade has a job in WWE because he's romantically involved with Flair. The Queen didn't take the tweet kindly and had the following to say to Kalisto:

It’s not because of me; it’s because he’s pretty. They keep a mask on you for a reason.

Charlotte Flair has opened up about her relationship with Andrade on various occasions:

We do [talk] about us. No (sic) about other talent. But, it’s usually just about the negatives. What I did wrong, what I can do better. Sometimes I’m like ‘Woah, was I that bad?!'

I help him with some aspects of his performance and he helps me with certain aspects of mine, because we have two totally different styles. I help him with certain things that he can’t help me with and he helps me with certain things that I don’t know.

Here's hoping Andrade and Charlotte Flair soon reveal more details about the good news that the duo is celebrating. We'll keep you posted on the same as and when more updates come up.

