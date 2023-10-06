PHOTO: Beth Phoenix sends a heartwarming message to husband Adam Copeland FKA Edge

Beth Phoenix took to Instagram to share a heartwarming message dedicated to her husband, Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge.

At the recently concluded WrestleDream pay-per-view, Copeland made his AEW debut as he came to the aid of Darby Allin and Sting. Currently, in a feud with Christian Cage, the 49-year-old is set to face Luchasaurus in his in-ring AEW debut, which is set for next week's Dynamite.

Taking to Instagram, Phoenix shared a photo with her husband and quoted Heidi Newfield's song, Johnny and June.

"I want a love like Johnny & June….rings of fire burning with you…I wanna walk the line…til the end of time…" wrote Phoenix.

Check out Beth Phoenix's Instagram post:

Adam Copeland spoke about real-life issues that led to his WWE departure

Adam Copeland's AEW debut took the professional wrestling world by storm. The former multi-time WWE World Champion recently opened up about his exit from the company.

Speaking to CBS Sport, The Rated-R Superstar talked about his creative direction in WWE. He stated that after dedicating 25 years to the company, there wasn't much left for him to achieve:

"I kind of got the sense there wasn't really a plan [for me in WWE]. I get it because what else do we do? What else is there to do? And after 25 years I've literally done everything there. So what do we do? It wasn't anybody's fault. I was coming up against creative walls too. I was having a hard time coming up with ideas and that's not usually the case. I think they were too,” Copeland said.

Meanwhile, in AEW, there are several fresh matchups for Copeland, including a potential clash with his best friend and current TNT Champion Christian Cage.

