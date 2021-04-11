Photo: Big Cass saves former WWE Superstar from beatdown at wrestling show

Big Cass came out to save former WWE Superstar JTG from a 6-on-1 beating at the latest VxS wrestling show.

Former WWE Superstar Big Cass has been making a lot of independent wrestling appearances lately. The behemoth looks in incredible shape and is seemingly doing well now.

JTG competed in a singles match against a wrestler named Dr. Cube at a VxS event called "Lucid Dreams" on Friday night.

Here's JTG hitting a powerbomb on Dr. Cube on a bed of thumbtacks:

JTG scored a victory over Dr. Cube via DQ and was attacked by a bunch of masked men. Former WWE Superstar Big Cass, a.k.a. CaZXL, received a huge pop from the fans in attendance when he came out to make the save.

Big Cass helped JTG fend off the villains. He was wearing a Shad Gaspard shirt, as can be seen in the tweet below:

Big Cass just saved JTG from a one on six at #VXS pic.twitter.com/lzJWZ5drMS — JDM (@raysfanjm) April 10, 2021

Big Cass powerbombs a goon into broken glass #watchVxS pic.twitter.com/YCYz9WyJTE — Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) April 10, 2021

Big Cass has turned his life around over the past year or so

Big Cass returned to the squared circle back in February following a long hiatus from wrestling. He made his big return at a Lariato Pro Wrestling event in Lyons, Georgia. Cass came out on that night to save his former WWE tag team partner Enzo Amore from a beatdown.

Fans were thrilled to see that Cass was in incredible shape, and it was clear that he had been working hard towards improving his physique.

Big Cass debuted at an SWE Fury wrestling show shortly after. He was accompanied by former WWE Women's Champion Melina this time around. Cass later opened up on his pairing with Melina:

"Yeah, she's awesome! She's super nice and I had only met her once prior. This is when I was in FCW. So, a really really long time ago. Yeah, she's super nice and I think that it's a really good pairing and I think that it's new. Like Teddy Long did an interview yesterday where he talked about everything y'all are trying. This is new and this is definitely something new and I think it's something that's going to get the fans super excited," Caz XL said.

Big Cass saving JTG from an attack was the highlight of the VxS show on Friday night. It looks like we will be seeing more of Cass on the independent scene in the coming days.

Would you be interested in seeing Big Cass and JTG team up with Melina as their manager on the independent scene?