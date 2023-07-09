Trish Stratus was recently in action at the WWE Money in the Bank Premium Live Event in London. She competed in the Women's MITB Ladder Match.

Taking to their official website, WWE recently released a new set of backstage photos from Money in the Bank. One of the pictures also captured Stratus chatting with Bloodline member Paul Heyman.

Heyman was in the corner of Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa for their tag team match against The Usos in The Bloodline Civil War.

Check out the backstage photo of Stratus and Heyman:

At Money in the Bank, The Bloodline lost the Civil War Tag Team Match to The Usos after Jey pinned Reigns. This was the first time in over three years The Tribal Chief was pinned.

What happened when Roman Reigns and The Bloodline appeared on the Tribal Court on WWE SmackDown?

This week's episode of SmackDown was filled with drama, as Roman Reigns appeared in The Tribal Court, alongside Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, and The Usos.

The segment began with a confrontation between Sikoa and his own brothers. This led to Reigns making his way down to the ring, as he seemingly had an emotional breakdown and made Jey Uso the new Head of the Table.

However, all of this ended up being a part of Reigns' plan. He eventually low-blowed Jey and caused a huge brawl between The Bloodline and The Usos. The segment ended with Jimmy Uso being brutally assaulted. He was taken away in an ambulance.

During the show's closing moments, Reigns once again made his way down to the ring before being interrupted by Jey. The former tag team champion took the fight to both Reigns and Sikoa before challenging his cousin to a match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

