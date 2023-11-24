PHOTO: Cora Jade shares wholesome Thanksgiving photos with boyfriend Bron Breakker amid her WWE absence

Cora Jade has been absent from WWE television for months but has been active on social media. She recently shared a new set of photos with her boyfriend Bron Breakker.

Jade is currently dating fellow NXT star and former NXT Champion, Breakker. The couple has been dating for a while now and occasionally share photos with one another on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Jade shared a couple of wholesome Thanksgiving photos alongside Breakker. She also wished everyone a Happy Thanksgiving.

"Happy Thanksgiving," wrote Jade.

Check out Jade's post and photos with Breakker below.

Jade's last appearance on WWE television was on the July 25 edition of NXT in a Kendo Stick Match against Dana Brooke.

The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion recently took to social media to ask her fans if they missed her.

Former WWE Champion Big E praised both Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes

Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes are former on-screen rivals and have faced each other in NXT.

Speaking in an interview on Busted Open Radio, Big E praised both Hayes and Breakker. The former WWE Champion also briefly spoke about Breakker's NFL background.

Big E said:

"I think so man (Carmelo Hayes seems like the future). I really do. He’s young, super athletic. Man, Bron Breakker as well. Bron’s another dude who I just think — and a humble dude. With his lineage, played in the NFL a bit and all the things he’s done and we did the Oklahoma spring game because he’s helping out with recruiting."

Big E added:

"We were both there together and talking to him, I feel like he has the right mindset for wanting to get better and wanting to learn from others too so when you’re around guys like that who are young and hungry and wanna learn and aren’t arrogant, it’s really cool to see."

Breakker is currently feuding with Von Wagner on NXT. Hayes, meanwhile, has initiated a feud with Lexis King.

Are you a fan of Cora Jade and Bron Breakker? Sound off in the comment section below.