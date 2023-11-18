[PHOTO] Current top WWE star spotted with a fan following surgery

The new World Heavyweight Championship does not have a lineage, but that leaves WWE fans in a conundrum. This is because the belt itself is a homage to the traditional Big Gold Belt, which was held by several major WWE Superstars in the past, one of them being Rey Mysterio.

The luchador legend is still going strong in 2023, leading the new LWO featuring Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, Zelina Vega, and Carlito. Last Friday night, though, he was attacked by Escobar. This was kayfabe used to write him off TV. Later this week, the Hall of Famer disclosed that he had to undergo knee surgery.

Per Wrestling Observer Radio, he had been suffering from a torn meniscus in his right knee for well over three months and is expected to be back in about six to eight weeks' time. Meanwhile, Rey Mysterio was spotted, unmasked, with a fan. He is seen using crutches in a photo that has been making rounds on Twitter/X:

Rey Mysterio had a successful knee surgery.

It was reported that Latino World Order will be splitting up, as Santos Escobar and Rey Mysterio will look to form their own teams.

An NXT star has been dropping several teases on social media ever since Escobar made the turn on SmackDown last Friday night. This could be a sign of things to come as both stars may be looking to recruit more members to their team to take on one another.

Rey Mysterio's days as a WWE Superstar are numbered

The Biggest Little Man of WWE has had a legendary career with the global juggernaut. While discussing his retirement on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani last month, he reiterated that 2025 could be the year he calls it a career, as he will turn 50 by then:

"I'm hoping that it can be within the next year and a half or two, maybe."

While he has won the world title three times in his WWE career, the most notable one was in 2006 when he defeated then-champion Kurt Angle and Randy Orton in a triple threat at WrestleMania 22.

