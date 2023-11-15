Rey Mysterio could join forces with NXT team following recent WWE SmackDown betrayal

Rey Mysterio cannot seem to catch a break in WWE. Within the last year, the Class of 2023 Hall of Famer has lost two important people from his life after getting betrayed.

After his own son turned on him in September 2022, Santos Escobar is the latest to do so. On SmackDown this past Friday night, the former Latino World Order member brutally attacked the elder Mysterio.

When Rey Mysterio shared a health update on Instagram, Angel Garza from NXT made a comment. The veteran revealed in the post that he had a successful knee surgery. Garza asked Mysterio to call him:

Check out Angel Garza's comment below:

Angel Garza's comment (the last one) on Rey Mysterio's post.

Angel Garza is teaming up with real-life cousin Humberto Carillo on Tuesday nights. Together, they are dubbed Los Lotharios. He had also previously expressed a desire to join Latino World Order.

Could this be a sign of things to come on SmackDown? The faction led by Rey Mysterio has already lost a valuable member.

Latino World Order to have more members on WWE SmackDown?

Santos Escobar is clearly going his own way after the events that transpired on the blue brand recently. However, along with potentially Los Lotharios, Dragon Lee could also become its member.

The latest NXT import to SmackDown recently shared a post on social media, highlighting all of the elder Mysterio's friends betraying him in the past. Lee added that he is not like any one of them:

"I’m not like them .. siempre cuentas conmigo @reymysterio," Dragon Lee wrote on Twitter/X.

Expand Tweet

Interestingly, Lee did not add Eddie Guerrero in the picture. The late WWE legend also had an on-screen storyline that saw him betray Rey Mysterio and enter a lengthy rivalry with The Biggest Little Man of WWE.

Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero were good friends off-screen. The masked man often pays homage to the late WWE Superstar. Recently, he penned a heartfelt tribute on the eighteenth anniversary of Latino Heat's passing. Check it out here.

EC3 gets heated discussing NWA allegedly losing their TV deal right here.