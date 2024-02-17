[PHOTO] Dominik and an unmasked Rey Mysterio break character; spotted together outside WWE

Rey Mysterio has not been seen in WWE since the start of November 2023. He took time off to undergo surgery to fix a torn meniscus, but as his potential return approaches, the former World Heavyweight Champion seems to be in good spirits.

The WWE Hall of Famer was recently spotted at dinner with his son, Dominik Mysterio. Their on-screen hatred for each other has led to many fans questioning their real-life relationship. If it was not obvious before, this is confirmation that Rey and Dirty Dom remain close despite their heated rivalry.

The two had a meal at CATCH Vegas, a seafood restaurant in Las Vegas, Nevada. Jason Pietrantoni, a manager at the restaurant, posted a picture with Dominik and Rey Mysterio on his Instagram handle. The Master of the 619 was maskless and did not even cover his face, while The Judgment Day member seemed to be all smiles.

"Great seeing Dom and Rey Mysterio tonight!" Jason Pietrantoni shared.

Check out Jason Pietrantoni's Instagram post below:

It will be interesting to see what happens the next time Rey and Dominik Mysterio interact on WWE television. Perhaps the evil son will unmask his legendary father in front of the whole world.

When will Rey Mysterio return to WWE?

The above-mentioned knee injury has kept Rey Mysterio out for over three months now. He had targeted a return at the end of January 2024, potentially during the Men's Royal Rumble Match. However, it did not happen.

According to a report from Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the WWE Hall of Famer is due back very soon. Rey Mysterio could potentially return shortly after Elimination Chamber: Perth and start the build-up to a WrestleMania 40 match against Santos Escobar.

The two stars look set to battle against each other at The Grandest Stage of Them All, as the former Latino World Order member assaulted Mysterio to write him off WWE television. It would undoubtedly be the biggest match of Escobar's career.

What should the WWE Hall of Famer do when he returns to SmackDown? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

