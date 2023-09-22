[Photo] Drew McIntyre shares a throwback picture with released WWE Superstar

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre recently shared a picture of him with Dolph Ziggler after the latter's release from the company.

In the past 24 hours, WWE made several reductions to its talent pool as they transitioned into the new phase for the company post the Endeavor takeover. Dolph Ziggler was one of the huge names released by the Stamford-based promotion.

Ziggler enjoyed a decorated career within the company. Several stars took to social media and showered their praises towards The Showoff, including the likes of John Cena and The Rock. Drew McIntyre, one of the former tag team partners of Ziggler, has now shared a throwback picture of the duo after the latter's release.

Check the photo shared by Drew McIntyre below:

The team of McIntyre and Ziggler were one of the top tag teams in 2018. They eventually became the RAW Tag Team Champions that year when they defeated The B-Team (Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel) for the championships.

It will be interesting to see what's next for the former World Heavyweight Champion.

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre addressed his future with the company

Drew McIntyre's future with WWE has been a topic of huge interest over the past few months.

During an appearance on the Quinn & Cantara Morning Show, McIntyre addressed his current situation. He said that there were no plans to be anywhere else, and he wanted to focus on the present.

"I focus on the now. I don't focus on the past, I don't focus on the future. I focus on the present. No, I don't plan to be anywhere else. That's as much as I can say right now," McIntyre said.

Expand Tweet

The Scottish Warrior was last seen in action during the latest episode of RAW when he faced Jey Uso in the main event.

What is your favorite Dolph Ziggler-Drew McIntyre moment? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Why Chad Gable could be the next WWE mega star