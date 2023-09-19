38-year-old star addresses his WWE status

The contract status of a 38-year-old WWE star has been a topic of discussion in the pro wrestling industry over the past few weeks. The name in question is Drew McIntyre, who recently addressed his future with the Stamford-based promotion.

Earlier, it was reported that The Scottish Warrior's deal would be up by January 2024. However, there were no updates if the former world champion would re-sign with World Wrestling Entertainment. During his visit to India for the Superstar Spectacle show, The Scottish Warrior did not give a definite answer about his plans.

On the Quinn & Cantara Morning Show, Drew McIntyre addressed his contract status with WWE. The RAW Superstar shared that he had no plans to be elsewhere and wanted to focus on the present.

"I focus on the now. I don't focus on the past, I don't focus on the future. I focus on the present. No, I don't plan to be anywhere else. That's as much as I can say right now," McIntyre said. [H/T - Fightful]

Drew McIntyre defeated former Bloodline member on WWE RAW

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Drew McIntyre locked horns with Jey Uso in singles competition.

Since Main Event Jey moved to the red brand, McIntyre has been skeptical about the former Bloodline member's intentions. Jey previously cost The Scottish Warrior a chance to win the Undisputed Universal Title when he was a part of the Roman Reigns-led faction. Hence, the multi-time is not pleased with Cody Rhodes' decision to bring Jey to RAW.

Last night on RAW, The Scottish Warrior defeated Jey after a back-and-forth contest. Following the bout, The Judgment Day assaulted the former Bloodline member because he seemingly rejected the faction's offer to join them. McIntyre did not assist Jey in fending off the group, leading to Rhodes making the save.

It remains to be seen if McIntyre and Rhodes would kickstart their own program amid their differences on RAW.

