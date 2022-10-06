[Photo] Female WWE personality poses by wearing iconic Bloodline shirt, sends three-word message to faction member

WWE personality Kayla Braxton has shared a photo of herself wearing an iconic Bloodline shirt via Twitter.

In response to a post from Sami Zayn, Braxton posed by sporting an Honorary Uce shirt. She also sent a three-worded tweet to the former Intercontinental Champion. In her short message, Braxton wrote: 'How about now?'

Check out Kayla Braxton's interaction with Sami Zayn below:

A few weeks ago on SmackDown, Zayn was officially declared as The Honorary Uce of the group led by Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief himself offered him the namesake apparel during a segment on SmackDown.

The former Intercontinental Champion has bonded quite well with stablemates Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. However, Jey Uso isn't the biggest fan of the 38-year-old and wants to seemingly expose his true intentions.

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. believes Sami Zayn is the only Bloodline member who gets cheered

Former WWE writer and actor Freddie Prinze Jr. recently spoke about fans' reactions to Sami Zayn's segments and matches.

In a recent edition of his Wrestling With Freddie podcast, Prince Jr. claimed that Zayn mostly gets cheered by the WWE Universe despite the commentators' attempt to make him look like a heel.

He said:

"The only member of The Bloodline that gets cheers, is Sami Zayn. No matter how hard the announce team tries to make him a heel."

In recent weeks, Zayn has secured big wins on both RAW and SmackDown. He recently picked up a singles victory over former WWE Champion AJ Styles.

The former Intercontinental Champion later teamed up with Solo Sikoa for a win over Madcap Moss and Ricochet on a recent edition of SmackDown. The Honorary Uce is usually at ringside for matches featuring his fellow Bloodline stablemates.

Have you been enjoying Sami Zayn's run as The Honorary Uce under Roman Reigns' faction? Sound off in the comment section below.

Did a respected WWE Hall of Famer predict a major title switch at Extreme Rules right here?

Poll : 0 votes