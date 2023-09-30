[PHOTO] Former champion posts stunning backstage picture on her return to WWE RAW

WWE held another action-packed episode of Monday Night RAW this week. The Judgment Day defended their tag titles against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in the main event. However, there was one star who didn’t appear on the screen but still managed to grab fans' attention by posting a stunning picture backstage at the show.

The star in question is former Women's Champion, Maryse, who was present backstage for the RAW held in Ontario, California. Her husband, The Miz, had a Miz TV segment with Drew McIntyre as his special guest. The segment continued the storyline of Drew’s heel turn. He was confronted by The New Day and the talk show ended with the A-Lister getting laid out by Drew.

While the former world champion might not have had the best time on the show, his wife clearly made the most of her time backstage. This is evident from a stunning picture she posted to her instagram after the show. The background of the picture shows boxes of equipment that are a norm backstage.

You can take a look at the picture below:

Drew McIntyre abandons Kofi Kingston against The Viking Raiders on RAW

The Scottish Warrior faced Kofi Kingston in a one-on-one match after Miz TV. After a competitive match, Drew got the pinfall win. It came after he took advantage of a distraction caused by The Viking Raiders attacking Woods at ringside. The Scottish Psychopath walked away as Erik and Ivar continued beating down the former tag team champions.

This was another hint that a full blown heel turn is coming for the former WWE Champion. He has also had tension with Cody Rhodes stemming from the latter bringing Jey Uso back. It will be interesting to see if it builds to a full-fledged feud between the two, but it certainly won't be long before we see Drew make a complete transition to heel.

