[PHOTO] Former WWE star reminisces about his historic match; posts a throwback photo

WWE takes its entire production around the world to give its global audience a glimpse of the company’s stars. The company recently announced that it will be organizing the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Perth, Australia. The last time Perth got a visit from WWE superstars was back in 2019.

Shane Haste, better known by his ring name in WWE, Shane Thorne, is an Australian native. He was released from his contract with the company and has since moved to New Japan Pro-Wrestling, where he is a part of The Mighty Don't Kneel. During his tenure in NXT, he was one-half of the tag team TM-61 with partner Nick Miller. Miller had left the company before Haste went on to compete in the singles.

After the announcement that Perth will be hosting a WWE Premium Live Event, the Australian wrestler posted a picture from the last event in Perth. It was an NXT event where the local favorites TM-61 teamed up with then NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura to defeat Samoa Joe and The Revival. TM-61 got a huge pop as they were dressed in jerseys from a team in Western Australia.

Thorne posted pictures from the match in a throwback post.

WWE releases former World Heavyweight Champion

A host of WWE superstars were released from their contracts after the merger with UFC was completed. This included many NXT stars as well as some major main roster players. The biggest release was probably that of Dolph Ziggler. He had been associated with the company for almost 20 years, and his release took people by surprise.

He was last seen competing in NXT, where he was the brand's champion once, but he has not been seen on television since May 2023. Ziggler is an incredible performer whom many fans believe was not given a fair push in WWE. It would be interesting to see where Ziggler chooses to go next, as there is certainly no lack of options for The Showoff.

