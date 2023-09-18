Photo: Injured WWE Superstar shares personal update

A 40-year-old WWE Superstar recently provided an update on his injury.

Braun Strowman suffered a significant injury in May that will keep him out of action for the foreseeable future. He underwent level-one fusion surgery on his C4 and C5 vertebrae on his neck in June and is currently on the road to recovery.

Strowman was released by the company in June 2021 but made his return the following year. He is a former Universal Champion and was in a popular tag team with Ricochet before he got injured.

The Monster of All Monsters took to social media today to provide an update for fans. The veteran uploaded a hilarious photo and claimed that he accidentally broke a picnic table due to his body weight returning to form.

"Well my body weights back to this state!!! Been a min since I broke a picnic table. #Monster," he posted.

WWE RAW star Ricochet comments on Braun Strowman's injury

Ricochet recently discussed the injury to Braun Strowman and claimed that he cannot wait until he gets back.

The 34-year-old star is currently involved in the storyline between Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura on WWE RAW. The Visionary defeated Nakamura at WWE Payback to retain the title but was attacked by the challenger after the match.

Rollins has tried to go after The King of Strong Style despite his back injury, and Ricochet has tried to intervene. Nakamura attacked The One and Only last Monday night on the red brand to send a message to the World Heavyweight Champion.

Speaking with Steve Fall of Ten Count Media, Ricochet shared an update about his tag team partner. The former Intercontinental Champion disclosed that Braun Strowman is feeling great and he is looking forward to his return.

"He’s [Braun Strowman] doing great, he needed a little surgery, but he’s doing great. He’s recuperating, he’s doing fine. I know he’s ready to get back, I can only imagine he’s ready to get back. I miss my tag partner. I think we had something good going. I think the fans were getting into it pretty good. Obviously, I want to be tag team champion and who better to have on your side than the biggest man on the roster? I can’t wait him to get back. He’s doing great," said Ricochet. [From 00:09 to 00:51]

Braun Strowman has had an up-and-career as a superstar, but his tag team with Ricochet worked well. It will be interesting to see if the duo will reunite when Strowman's health allows him to return to WWE.

