[Photo] Kevin Owens' son looks bigger than him in recent backstage photo with 38-year-old Bloodline member

WWE RAW star Kevin Owens has made it no secret how much he loves his son, Owen. The former Universal Champion's in-ring name itself is a tribute to him. It is also no secret that he is a huge WWE fan.

As a result, it is natural that Owen and the rest of KO's family regularly appear backstage at shows. A recent picture posted by @thewrestlingclassic on Instagram shows that is the case, with him and his children posing alongside Sami Zayn.

Based on The Honorary Uce's T-shirt and the fact that Kevin Owens is from Quebec, one can assume that the picture is from the August 19 episode of SmackDown, which took place in Montreal. Both stars wrestled that night.

Owen, who turned 15 a few days ago, looks bigger than him and Zayn. His sister, Élodie, is also in it. Check it out below:

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are once again rivals following the latter's betrayal at Survivor Series. He stopped KO from pinning Roman Reigns in the WarGames Match before low-blowing him and allowing Jey Uso to win the match for The Bloodline.

John Cena once apologized to Kevin Owens' son

Owen is a huge fan of John Cena, with KO bringing that fact up during his feud with the 16-time world champion.

He mentioned a real-life situation when he attended a WWE live event with his son. Cena didn't shake his son's hand after he had rushed the guard rail to do so, leaving him quite crushed.

Once the Hollywood star discovered this, he kept apologizing to Owens for what happened. Cena even wrote a two-page letter for his son:

“John gave him a letter that he handwrote. I don’t even know if I’m supposed to say that. I don’t know if John would be a big fan of me telling this. He handwrote a letter to my son that was two full pages," Kevin Owens said on an episode of Talk is Jericho

It remains to be seen if Owen Steen will ever appear on WWE programming, especially with how much he means to his father.

