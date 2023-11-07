[Photo] Liv Morgan reveals surprise gift from fellow WWE Superstar

Liv Morgan has revealed a surprising gift from a fellow WWE Superstar.

Morgan has been on hiatus from the company for several months. Her last match was during the July 17 edition of RAW. She and Raquel Rodriguez were the Women's Tag Team Champions at the time but dropped the titles to Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green. Sonya Deville suffered a torn ACL shortly after, and now Chelsea Green is in a tag team with Piper Niven.

The 29-year-old has been keeping busy during her time away from the promotion. She played a role in the recently released film The Kill Room, starring Samuel L. Jackson and Uma Thurman. Morgan has also disclosed that she hopes to continue doing acting work in the future.

Ahead of tonight's edition of WWE RAW, Morgan took to social media to reveal a surprise gift from a SmackDown star. Latino World Order's Zelina Vega sent the absent star a pair of Chucky boots, and Morgan shared her reaction on Instagram.

"@Zelinavegawwe surprised me with these boots! Can u believe how dope & nice that was of her," she wrote.

Zelina Vega gifts Morgan a pair of Chucky boots.

WWE RAW star Rhea Ripley claims Liv Morgan refused to join The Judgment Day

Rhea Ripley recently shared that Liv Morgan has turned down the chance to join The Judgment Day faction several times.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, The Eradicator revealed that she had asked the former SmackDown Women's Champion to join The Judgment Day, but her offer was denied. Rhea Ripley claimed that Morgan declined to join the group out of stubbornness.

"You know, I've put the offer out to Liv before, and she's denied it every single time. So I think that's more of a Liv Morgan question than a Rhea Ripley question because I have tried, but she's really stubborn," said Rhea Ripley. [1:05 - 1:20]

Raquel Rodriguez recently admitted that she misses Liv Morgan as her tag team partner. It will be interesting to see if Morgan decides to reunite with Rodriguez when she returns or opts to go after a singles championship once again.

