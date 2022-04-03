Photo: Mandy Rose poses with top male champion after successful defense of her NXT Women's Championship

Mandy Rose recently posed with Dolph Ziggler backstage after her successful title defense against four other women at NXT Stand & Deliver 2022. In the main event of the same show, Ziggler retained the NXT Championship in a match against Bron Breakker.

Meanwhile, Rose successfully defended her title against Io Shirai, Kay Lee Ray, and Cora Jade in a Fatal Four-Way Match. Despite having a numbers disadvantage, Rose went on to pin Shirai to retain her title.

In the aftermath of Stand & Deliver, Rose took to Twitter to share a photo of herself with the NXT Champion and his tag team partner, Robert Roode. The NXT Women's Champion had an interesting caption:

At Stand & Deliver, Rose walked out with a newly designed NXT Women's title, which she won at NXT Halloween Havoc 2021 by beating Raquel Gonzalez.

Since winning the title, Rose has defended it against Cora Jade and Gonzalez in a Triple Threat Match and Kay Lee Ray in a singles competition. Stand & Deliver was Rose's third successful title defense.

Mandy Rose previously accused Dolph Ziggler of following her everywhere

A few months ago, Dolph Ziggler appeared on NXT 2.0 and inserted himself into the championship picture. Following Ziggler's arrival on NXT, Rose accused the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion of following her everywhere:

However, when Ziggler won the NXT title for the first time, Rose claimed she started the trend of main roster superstars coming to NXT and winning titles:

It'd be interesting to see what's next in store for both Rose and Ziggler on NXT and their respective title reigns.

AJ Styles spoke to Sportskeeda about Edge ahead of the big WrestleMania showdown. Catch it here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh