Photo: Nia Jax's thoughtful gesture for absent WWE Superstar revealed

An absent WWE Superstar has revealed on social media that they have received a gift from Nia Jax. The superstar in question is Raquel Rodriguez.

The Irresistible Force made her stunning return to the company during the September 11 edition of WWE RAW. She interfered in the Women's World Championship match between Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez. Jax attacked Rodriguez ringside and cost her the title match.

Both Jax and Rodriguez competed in the Fatal 5-Way Match at Crown Jewel 2023 but Rhea Ripley was able to emerge victorious and retain the Women's World Championship. Jax is currently involved in a rivalry with Becky Lynch on RAW, while Rodriguez has been absent from WWE television as of late. She has not competed in a televised match since her loss to Jax on the November 20 edition of the red brand.

Rodriguez took to her Instagram story today to share with fans that she had received a gift from Nia Jax. She shared an image of the flowers sent to her by Jax and thanked the veteran as seen in the image below.

Rodriguez thanks Jax for sending her flowers

Nia Jax breaks silence on Randy Orton's return to WWE

Nia Jax has commented on Randy Orton's return to WWE last month at Survivor Series:WarGames.

The Viper had been out of action with a back injury since May 20, 2022 before he made his return at WWE Survivor Series on November 25. Orton returned during the Men's WarGames Match and has officially signed with an exclusive contract with SmackDown since.

Speaking with Mike Karolyi in a recent interview, Nia Jax commented on Randy Orton's return to the company. Jax noted that Orton is one of her favorite human beings and is a top-tier talent.

"You know, I love Randy Orton. He's one of my favorite human beings, and I'm such a huge fan of his. I watched him when I was a kid and now, getting to work with him, and I've been RKO-ed by him. You know he is just the top-tier talent." [From 03:17 to 03:32]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Raquel Rodgriguez has made it known that she misses her tag team partner Liv Morgan. It will be interesting to see if the former Women's Tag Team Champions reunite when they both return to WWE television down the line.

Are you enjoying the rivalry between Nia Jax and Becky Lynch so far? Sound off in the comments section below.