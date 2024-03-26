[PHOTO] Nic Nemeth (fka Dolph Ziggler) spotted with WWE Hall of Famers

Nic Nemeth (fka Dolph Ziggler) was recently spotted with two WWE Hall of Famers at an event outside of the Stamford-based promotion.

The legends in question are Trish Stratus and Lita, a duo popularly known as Team Bestie. Both women have enjoyed a successful singles career, holding the Women's Championship individually, elevating the status of the female division in WWE.

Last year on Monday Night RAW, Becky Lynch bagged the women's tag team title with The Machete Girl. However, Stratus attacked Lita backstage, replaced her spot, and cost The Man Women's Tag Team Champion against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Despite their on-screen rivalry, the two women share a close bond outside of the squared circle.

Ziggler who was released from World Wrestling Entertainment in September 2023 was seen together with Lita and Trish Stratus at a fan signing event. Taking to social media, Nic Nemeth shared a photo with WWE Hall of Famer and referred to himself as a fan of the two ladies.

"hall of famers... (and a fan)," he wrote.

Check out the former Intercontinental Champion's tweet below:

Dolph Ziggler reveals why he changed his mind about Cody Rhodes' promo on WWE RAW

The 43-year-old star recently disclosed what made him change his mind about Cody Rhodes' response to The Rock in his promo a couple of weeks ago on Monday Night RAW.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Dolph Ziggler mentioned that he didn't like The American Nightmare's promo in the first place because he had seen only a few short clips on social media. However, after watching WWE RAW's entire segment, The Showoff changed his mind and realized that Rhodes' promo was well done.

"I really liked it. As much as those little pieces out of context I was like, uh hacky. Altogether, the promo, the story? It wasn't the greatest thing I've ever heard of all time, but I liked it a lot. I loved it," he said.

This week's episode of RAW ended with The Rock brutally punishing The American Nightmare for mentioning him in his promos. The attack left Cody Rhodes bloodied as The Brahma Bull sent a chilling message to Mama Rhodes on the Road to WrestleMania 40.